Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,235 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 276.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

NYSE:DG opened at $200.04 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

