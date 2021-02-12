Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,572 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of The Allstate worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

