Vector Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VACQU) Trading Up 1.9%

Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 19,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition during the third quarter worth $203,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition during the third quarter worth $373,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition during the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition during the third quarter worth $507,000.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.