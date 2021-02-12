VeraBank N.A. Sells 1,100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

AAPL stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

