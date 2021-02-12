VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0796 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $501,361.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,667.85 or 0.99959226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00045406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 152.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013494 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,475,423 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

