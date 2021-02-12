Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.07 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $20.04 or 0.00042331 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $43.07 million and $46,602.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01099172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.43 or 0.05875896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019967 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

