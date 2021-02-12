Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VET opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $804.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.