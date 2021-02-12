Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Shares Gap Down to $50.00

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $48.10. Versarien plc (VRS.L) shares last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 334,860 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £90.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

In related news, insider Neill Gareth Ricketts sold 1,650,000 shares of Versarien plc (VRS.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £891,000 ($1,164,097.20).

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

