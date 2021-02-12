Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $540,127.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $23.45 million and $540,127.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,609.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.11 or 0.03873383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.42 or 0.00408360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $553.65 or 0.01162887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.24 or 0.00477303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00428976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00303541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,701,822 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

