Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.22

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 4016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vertex by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

