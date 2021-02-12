Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,847 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $210.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

