Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) (LON:VTU) Shares Gap Up to $37.40

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) (LON:VTU) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.40, but opened at $38.90. Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 490,252 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.97. The firm has a market cap of £140.90 million and a P/E ratio of -18.70.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

