Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. 327,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,135,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

