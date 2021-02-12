Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,482 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

