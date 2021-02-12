Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 19,244 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. 86,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,749. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $62.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

