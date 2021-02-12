Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,519 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.62. The company had a trading volume of 247,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

