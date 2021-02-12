Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,667 shares of company stock worth $87,370,429. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $178.80. 70,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,235. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

