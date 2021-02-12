Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.89 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after purchasing an additional 520,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. 64,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.