Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after buying an additional 80,232 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,364 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 490,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.37. 4,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,768. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $396.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.