Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,001 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.10. 70,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,649. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.52. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

