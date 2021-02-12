Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 274,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 91,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $359.76. 74,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,307. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $360.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

