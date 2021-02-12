Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 557 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pool by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.13. 11,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.25 and a 200 day moving average of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

