Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 631 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $848,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $331,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 233.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.99. 7,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,960. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $477.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.22.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

