Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $91.88. 134,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,864. The stock has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

