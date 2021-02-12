Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $119.10. 54,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,930. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

