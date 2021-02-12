Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,114 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. 299,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,630,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.