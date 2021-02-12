Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. 4,836,336 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64.

