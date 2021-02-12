Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $455.93

Shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $455.93 and traded as high as $510.00. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) shares last traded at $506.50, with a volume of 324,945 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 473.71 ($6.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 27.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 520.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 455.93.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

