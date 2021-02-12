Vetri (VLD) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $6,162.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Vetri token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01099172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.43 or 0.05875896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019967 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Vetri Profile

VLD is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,613,097 tokens. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

