ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.84

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 69054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIACA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.