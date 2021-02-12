ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.84

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 69054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIACA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.