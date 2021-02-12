Viad (NYSE:VVI) Announces Earnings Results

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%.

VVI traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 223,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Viad has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

