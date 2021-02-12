VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,564 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of VICI Properties worth $26,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after buying an additional 153,484 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 572,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 63,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

