Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

In other Victoria Gold news, Director John Charles Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.62 per share, with a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,253 shares in the company, valued at C$6,742,539.86. Also, Director T. Sean Harvey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,861,011.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,980.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

