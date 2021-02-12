Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report $204.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $212.30 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $204.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $824.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $748.60 million to $865.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $860.89 million, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $924.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $38,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $26.04.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.