Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

