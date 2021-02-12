Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 102,308 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Juniper Networks worth $24,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE JNPR opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

