Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 340,767 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 1,784.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.79% of Castle Biosciences worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -554.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,435 shares of company stock worth $23,169,550 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

