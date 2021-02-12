Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,019 shares of company stock worth $5,475,174 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Shares of HCA opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $181.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

