Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 253.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,328 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $27,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $146.48 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,092.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,266.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $90,240,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

