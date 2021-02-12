Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Arconic worth $25,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NYSE ARNC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

