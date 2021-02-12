Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 162,577 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,577 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of COMPASS Pathways worth $25,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $36,554,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $17,450,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $11,562,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

CMPS opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

