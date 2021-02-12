Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $24,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 239,689 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 200,690 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 170,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BXS. DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BXS opened at $29.39 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

