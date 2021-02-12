Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,711 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.22% of First Merchants worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in First Merchants by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 35.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Merchants by 443.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,807 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Merchants stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

