Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of RLI worth $23,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of RLI by 4.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 338,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RLI by 44.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 54,947 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of RLI by 24.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RLI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

NYSE RLI opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.23.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

