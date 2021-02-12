Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.14% of TRI Pointe Group worth $25,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. Strs Ohio increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 158.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

TPH opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

