Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $24,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

