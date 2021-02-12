Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Olin worth $24,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE OLN opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.