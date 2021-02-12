Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 253,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Tapestry worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

