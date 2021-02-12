Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Terex worth $27,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,906,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Terex by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 370,667 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $12,435,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Terex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -642.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEX. Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

