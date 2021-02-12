Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

